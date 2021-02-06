Be prepared for a biting wind if you're headed outside today.

Environment Canada is forecasting a sun and cloud mix Saturday with a 40 per cent chance of flurries in the morning and a high of minus 5°C in the afternoon.

However, Ottawa could see wind gusts of up to 60 km/h, and a wind chill of around minus 17.

Clouds move in this evening. The overnight low is minus 10°C with a wind chill of minus 20.

Expect 2 to 4 cm of snow on Sunday with a high of minus 3°C. The wind chill will be around minus 13 in the morning and minus 8 in the afternoon.

Monday’s outlook is partly sunny with a high of minus 9°C.

Expect clouds on Tuesday with a good chance of flurries and a high of minus 8°C.