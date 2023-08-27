iHeartRadio

Partly sunny with a bit of humidity in Ottawa on Sunday


Mornings are starting to be cooler again, but summertime temperatures aren't going away just yet.

Environment Canada's weather forecast for Ottawa on Sunday calls for a few clouds and a small chance of showers in the morning and early in the afternoon. The daytime high is 23 C with a humidex of 27.

The evening forecast is clear. Some fog patches could develop overnight with a low of 10 C.

Monday's forecast is sunny with a high of 25 C and a humidex of 28.

Tuesday's outlook is partly sunny with a small shower risk and a high of 25 C.

Wednesday's looking cloudy and a bit cooler than average.

