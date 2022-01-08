Partners say filmmaking in Greater Sudbury becoming more environmentally sustainable

Northern Ontario has become home to more and more film production over recent years and some of the partners involved with it say it's more environmentally sustainable than it's ever been.

With Canadian favourites like LetterKenny and soon-to-debut 'Shoresy' being filmed in Sudbury, many of those shoots are using methods, like sustainability officers, to lessen the environmental impact and an associated carbon footprint.

"The city of Sudbury has mandated some sustainability mandates into their city policies. On our end through IATSE it's actually become more of a pressing thing, it's now a health and safety issue," said Axel Green.

Green is the chair of environmental committee with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), local 634.

He says climate change has drastically impacted the safety of their industry, as a result they've formed committees through the different locals of the union in a bid to address it from the union perspective.

"We're working hard to change some of our policies, maybe banning plastic water bottles on set, creating green stewards or environmental stewards to be present on set at all times trying to mandate training," said Green.

According to Green, having environmental stewards from the union creates accountability for everyone. Jobs for the steward can vary, anything from making sure people are using the compost bin to making sure people are using reusable water bottles.

He adds it's also important to note there is a cost-saving element to being more environmentally sustainable as a lot of disposable items that sets can use, aren't needed.

In terms of where the industry heads from here, Green says sustainability is being embraced by filmmakers around the country.

"It's something that has to happen. The most important thing is we have to educate people and the one power we have is in our industry and in any story-telling industry is that the news will tell us objective truths, it will give us meaning," he said.



"Science wires us for static decision and concrete decisions whereas stories will embolden us and inspire us to change so if we can start to change the narrative in the stories themselves ... and I do believe these changes will be major and drastic."

Emily Trottier is a business development officer within Greater Sudbury's arts, culture and film wing, who says the city is taking notice of productions using these methods.

"Both council and the Greater Sudbury Development Corporate Board of Directors have acknowledged the economic impact of filming so since 2012 we've totalled more than 140 productions here in Sudbury and so the economic impact is huge, over $200-million from these shows as well as 4,000 jobs being created. Hand-in-hand with that is the environmental impact," she said.

According to Trottier, lessening the carbon footprint can including anything from food services, to transportation and powering the sets.

"While it may not be a requirement for filming, sustainable filming practices are included in the filming guidelines that have been endorsed by the municipality so that provides us with direction to work with productions and support them on that front," she added.

'LetterKenny' and 'Shoresy' are both BellMedia productions, the parent company of this news station.