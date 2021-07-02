Partnership between Canadore College and Toronto Film School aimed at helping students get jobs

A partnership between Canadore College and Toronto Film School is hoping to send film students into the field right away as restrictions begin to lift and more film and television productions get rolling.

Film and television production have always been a popular feature of North Bay, with hallmark movies and other shows being shot in the city regularly.

“When we look at the film and television production industry in Canada, it’s hard not to identify Northern Ontario as a hub for production,” said Toronto Film School Incoming President Andrew Barnsley.

A new partnership between Canadore College and the Toronto Film School is hoping to enhance the skills of young filmmakers and get them into the field ready to get the cameras rolling.

Students from the digital cinematography course would go Toronto to study while students in Toronto would come up to Canadore to enhance their skillsets. The two institutions will also share film festivals.

“We expect the offering to be very well received by the students at both institutions,” said Barnsley. “When you increase your skill set and experience it will make you a stronger candidate for when it comes to hiring in the production world."

Yura Monestime is Canadore College’s Art and Design Academic Director.

“There’s a skill shortage. We decided to look at ways to fill the gap and doing that with partnering with the Toronto film school will allow our students new pathways,” he said.

Monestime estimates over the next five years, there will be over 10,000 new film jobs created and the partnership will get these students industry-ready.

“We love to watch the American blockbusters and that’s great. But, there’s something to say about the northern stories that come from northern Ontario,” said Monestime.

Since 2001, over 200 film and T.V. productions have taken place in northern Ontario.

“Presently we’ve already had three films shot in North Bay,” said city counc. Johanne Brousseau. “North Bay is back to being a busy film and television destination.”

It’s hoped the partnership will be up and running by the fall semester.