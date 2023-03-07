Partnership between City of Orillia and Lakehead University aims to boost career opportunities
The City of Orillia and Lakehead University launched a unique partnership aimed at driving business and employment in the community.
"We need to take bold moves and take risks," said Orillia Mayor Don McIsaac.
The focus on innovation and research programming at Lakehead University's Orillia campus is expected to offer increased career opportunities within the City.
"This is going to help support the expansion of those ideas. We're looking to bring new ideas, new people to the City in a variety of industries to help our manufacturing industries or retail industries, and really anywhere that has an opportunity to stake a new idea to solve an old problem," said the City's interim director business development, Michael Ladoucer.
The City is committing half a million dollars towards the three-year digital-based project with a focus on keeping students and future entrepreneurs in Orillia after graduation.
The partnership aims to bring new ideas and people to the City in a variety of industries to help grow the population and offer jobs.
The innovation hub is still in its early stages, but the City plans to hire staff in the next few months and roll out the dedicated Innovation Hub website.
