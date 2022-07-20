Partnership brings care for injured workers closer to home
A health care partnership in Sault Ste. Marie aims to reduce out-of-town travel for people who are injured on the job.
The Workplace Safety & Insurance Board is partnering with Sault Area Hospital and southern Ontario-based Axia Health to provide assessment and treatment services closer to home for people living in around the Sault.
Before the partnership, people in Sault Ste. Marie who were injured on the job often had to travel to Sudbury, Thunder Bay or Toronto to access specialized services with WSIB, such as its Occupational Health Assessment Program.
Now, more people will be able to seek care without having to travel great distances.
Axia Health will provide WSIB services locally from its clinic on Great Northern Road. Axia Health is a division of North York General Hospital. As such, patients here will have access to medical experts based at North York General through virtual consultations.
Sault Area Hospital will provide services such as diagnostic imaging and surgical services. The local clinic expects to see up to 180 patients each year.
