Partnership helps group offer services to people in need in Timmins area

Another option to help the vulnerable population during extreme cold weather in Timmins is available.

The Cochrane Social Services Administration Board is providing funding to the group '705 Risktakers' to provide food and a place to warm up when the city issues extreme cold weather alerts.

"It’s very important that the community gets behind this project and supports the Risktakers because it puts our minds at ease that people are not outside freezing -- and it’s the right thing to do," said Carole Duguay, manager of community services for the board.

And the 705 Risktakers will be operating those sessions from a new bus once it's renovated and painted.

“The last bus we had died on us," said Dan Gloster, president of 705 Risktakers.

"The transmission went. It was getting a little old so Leuschan was nice enough to donate us a new bus. Rush Truck Centre actually was the one who set that up for us. We really appreciate what they do. We’re going to put it as the RT Bus. Our logo has the ‘R-T’ on it (for) Risktakers."

The bus will operate from the city hall parking lot on Friday and Saturday nights, but it won't be ready until next month. In the meantime, Gloster said people can come to the Salvation Army location on Third Avenue.

“They were nice enough to do us up a contract I think it was until the 10th of January but we extended now till Feb. 12 to give us time to get the new bus set up," said Gloster.

The City of Timmins issues cold weather alerts when the temperature drops to -25, including the wind chill.

People can get updates from the 705 Risktakers on social media.

The group helps around 300 people every Friday and Saturday night during the winter months.