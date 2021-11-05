iHeartRadio

Partnership signed between Sault College and Nogdawindamin

Sault College and Nogdawindamin Family and Community Services are working together to provide educational opportunities to Indigenous youth transitioning out of foster care. (Mike McDonald/CTV News)

Sault College and Nogdawindamin Family and Community Services are working together to provide educational opportunities to Indigenous youth transitioning out of foster care.

The two entities are collaborating to give Indigenous learners what they call Indigenous-specific experiential learning, with the aim of preparing them for work in a variety of settings, including positions at Nogdawindamin.

