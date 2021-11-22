Partnership to build accessible homes on Oneida Nation

A new partnership will help in building affordable and accessible homes on the Oneida Nation of the Thames.

The First Nation announced Monday it has partnered with The Imagine Build to raise funds to build four new homes in the community.

Oneida Elected Chief Adrian Chrisjohn told those gathered at the project launch that it’s something the community can’t do alone.

“We have approximately 500 homes on this territory of Oneida of the Thames. And unfortunately there’s about 47 of them that are either vacant or condemned due to the not only impractical, but unsafe living conditions.”

The project is already off to a solid start, with London-based UNIFOR Local 27 announcing a donation of $10,000.

Private donor Lynne Davis, who sits on The Imagine Build committee, also made public a substantial donation.

“And I am here to say that I will personally match every donation made to The Imagine Build up to $100,000. Just imagine what we can do.”

The Imagine Build hopes to raise $350,000 to build the first home, with plans to extend the project and raise further funds to build three more homes.

“This isn’t a story about a handout. This is a story about humanity,” said Mandi Fields, of The Imagine Build, and the manager of Brand Partnerships at Bell Media.

Anyone interested in donating can do so at: www.imaginebuild.ca