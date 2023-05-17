Parts of 28 Street South, Scenic Drive South, closed for repair work in Lethbridge

Lethbridge motorists can expect traffic to be disrupted Wednesday due to a pair of street repair projects.

Starting at noon on May 17, 28 Street South between Fifth and Sixth Avenue South will be closed so that crews can do water service repair.

The city hopes that the work will be complete by May 22, weather permitting.

The closure may disrupt a city transit route, so all 311 during business hours to learn of disruptions to transit service and schedule changes.

Motorists in the area are asked to use caution and follow posted detours.

The city also announced that the outside lane of northbound Scene Drive South will be closed between the service road near Toys 'R' Us and Highway 3, to allow crews to fix a water main break.

Traffic there will continue to be permitted in the inside northbound lane.

Work is expected to be completed by the end of the day.

