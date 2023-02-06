Parts of B.C.'s South Coast under rainfall warning

The week is off to a wet start on B.C.’s South Coast, with a rainfall warning in effect for Howe Sound and parts of Metro Vancouver.

Environment Canada issued the warning Monday morning ahead of an estimated 50 to 70 mm downpour.

“Light rain or showers today will intensify this evening over Howe Sound including Squamish and parts of Metro Vancouver near North Shore. Heavy rain will taper off to a few showers Tuesday afternoon,” the federal agency wrote.

Since the “moist frontal system” may cause localized flooding in low-lying areas, Environment Canada is advising people to stay away from washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.

Due to extreme weather, the City of Vancouver says the following shelters and centres will be available from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8: