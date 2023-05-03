Parts of Dieppe, N.B., under boil water advisory

A boil water advisory is in effect for some residents of Dieppe, N.B., after a water main broke on Dover Road.

Crews were on site around noon Tuesday trying to fix it.

Water service is temporarily shut off.

A map of the city shows the areas in green under the boil water advisory.

Until it’s lifted, residents are asked to boil their tap water for one minute before using it for drinking or washing.

According to the city, the order is in effect for all residents of: