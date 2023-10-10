Parts of downtown Toronto street to be closed intermittently till end of year

A street in the downtown core will see intermittent closures from now until the end of the year as the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) completes streetcar track repair.

From now until Oct. 13 at 11 p.m., the intersection of Adelaide and Yonge streets will close to through traffic as the commission replaces the tracks. Then, from Nov. 1 until mid-December, the intersection of Adelaide and York streets will be fully closed to traffic again so that TTC crews can complete the work.

During the construction, those nearby should expect excavation activities and heavy breaking. According to the TTC, the majority of excavation work will take place between 7 and 10 a.m., while overnight work should consist of rail installation.

During the closures, the TTC clarified that pedestrian access will be maintained at all times throughout construction.

In spring 2024, crews will continue to work on overhead wiring and complete any remaining track renewal work.

QUEEN STREET UPDATE

The TTC is tweaking how it conducts the years-long closures on Queen Street as well.

On May 1, 2023, Queen Street was closed to traffic for four-and-a-half years to begin construction of the Ontario Line. Since then, 501 streetcars have been diverting at McCaul Street, Dundas Street, and Broadview Avenue to regular routing.

These detours were put in place until a permanent streetcar eastbound diversion can be constructed on Adelaide Street, between York to Church streets.

Now, “after careful review, the TTC has determined that splitting the work into “multiple shorter sections” would be of more service to riders.

The smaller sections began operating in September. The new diversions for this project are outlined on the TTC’s website.