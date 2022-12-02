Parts of Hwy 11 in Severn Bridge remain closed from vehicle fire

Parts of the northbound lane on Highway 11 between Southwood Road and Sparrow Lake Road in Severn Bridge remain closed following a vehicle fire Friday morning.

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) closed both northbound and southbound lanes after arriving on scene shortly before 4 a.m.

The Gravenhurst Fire Department and Muskoka EMS were also called to attend.

Police say it was a tractor-trailer hauling fuel that caught on fire. However, it was not related to the fuel that was being hauled. Another vehicle was ordered to transfer the fuel.

Southbound lanes were reopened at about 5 a.m.; however, the right lane heading northbound near Sparrow Lake Route D remains closed until the transfer of fuel is complete, and the vehicle is removed.

Nobody was injured during the event.