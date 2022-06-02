Parts of Kenora under evacuation due to rising waters

Residents along two roads in Kenora are being told to evacuate their homes, while others are being told to monitor their properties as rising water levels continue in the area.

The city said Sedesky Road was closed on Wednesday and residents along Sedesky, as well as Wildwood Drive, are to evacuate.

As well, people living on West Bay Road, Second West Bay Road, Herbacz Road, Golf Course Road and Gould Road should monitor their homes.

"Citizens should closely monitor the water levels on roads as they travel in these areas, as the watch could be escalated to a recommended evacuation or evacuation order at any time," the city said in a news release.

The city added the Lake of Woods Control Board is estimating water levels will climb up to 21 centimetres over the next week on Lake of the Woods.

"Anyone living in the floodplain should be prepared for the water levels to increase," the city said.