Parts of Manitoba could be hit with 30 to 80 cm of snow next week

The Province of Manitoba is warning that parts of the province could be hit with 30 to 80 centimetres of snow next week.

According to the province’s flood bulletin issued on Saturday, flood forecasters are monitoring a precipitation system expected to affect central and southern Manitoba, as well as the U.S. portions of the Manitoba basins, from April 12 to April 15.

This precipitation system is expected to bring 30 to 80 centimetres of snow, and could lead to a mix of snow and rain.

Temperatures are predicted to drop to below freezing by April 13 and will remain below freezing until April 19.

The province noted that runoff from this precipitation is not expected to begin until April 20.

FLOOD UPDATE

Manitoba’s flood bulletin said that the Red River has peaked between Emerson and St. Adolphe.

However, due to ice jamming, a flood warning is in place for the Red River from St. Jean Baptiste to Morris, at St. Adolphe, and in the vicinity of Selkirk.

A high water advisory is also in place for the Red River from Emerson to the Red River Floodway inlet, with the exception of the areas under a flood warning.

Water levels are rising on the Assiniboine River from the Shellmouth Dam to Winnipeg. The province expects the water levels to peak between April 11 and 18.

The Manitoba government notes that water levels are predicted to remain below bank capacity.

The Red River Floodway and the Portage Diversion continue to operate.