Parts of Manitoba to be hit with over 20 cm of snow on Monday
Those living in central Manitoba should prepare for snowy conditions to start the week.
On Monday morning, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a snowfall warning for parts of the province, including The Pas, Flin Flon and Norway House.
In the warning, the weather agency said a low-pressure system is moving across the Prairies, bringing a prolonged period of snow to central Manitoba and east-central Saskatchewan.
ECCC warned that the snow will be heavy at times and will continue to expand eastward on Monday.
The snow will gradually taper off overnight and into Tuesday morning. It’s expected the affected regions will get between 20 and 25 centimetres of snow.
Manitobans are advised to prepare for changing and deteriorating travel conditions, and to take breaks, and avoid strain when clearing snow. ECCC warned that visibility can suddenly become reduced due to heavy snow.
-
Cambridge business takes literal approach to Cyber MondayA business in Cambridge has decided to take Cyber Monday literally, which includes closing its doors to the public so the team can focus their energy on online sales.
-
Transport minister acknowledges 'unacceptable' summer travel issues, says plan is to strengthen passenger bill of rightsCanada's transport minister says the federal government and the country's aviation sector are working on strengthening the passenger bill of rights following a summer plagued by delayed and cancelled flights.
-
West Shore RCMP responds to porch pirates as holiday shopping ramps upMounties on Vancouver Island are warning the public about an increase in thefts from front porches and apartment lobbies as packages begin to arrive ahead of the holiday season.
-
Opening days delayed for Canada's largest and most lucrative lobster fisheriesThe opening days for two of Canada's largest and most profitable lobster fisheries have been delayed because of bad weather.
-
Saskatoon police arrest 35-year-old man after standoff on Barr PlaceSaskatoon police arrested a 35-year-old man following a standoff at a residence on Barr Place on Saturday.
-
High school students create murals to be displayed in BradfordBradford and District High School students are making a lasting impression on their town with oil painting and brushes.
-
-
Bus driver caught speeding and not wearing legally needed glasses near ReginaPolice near Regina caught a bus driver travelling well over the posted speed limit and not wearing their required glasses.
-
How you can help on Giving Tuesday in Windsor-EssexMillions of people around the world, including in Windsor-Essex, use the day after Cyber Monday to support their favourite charities for Giving Tuesday.