Parts of Manitoba to experience 'bitterly cold' temperatures this week

Parts of Manitoba will experience “extremely cold wind chills” on Tuesday, which will last through the rest of the year, according to Environment Canada.

The weather agency issued extreme cold warnings for several communities in the province on Tuesday, including Brandon, Dauphin and Swan River. A full list can be found online.

Environment Canada explained that a “bitterly cold” arctic air mass is causing wind chills of around -40 C on Tuesday morning. It noted that wind chill values will moderate throughout the day; however, the extreme wind chill values will return Tuesday night.

The weather agency noted that “bitterly cold” temperatures will continue throughout the week, and move into other parts of the province.

Environment Canada urges people to dress warmly, and dress in layers, noting the outer layer should be wind resistant. It added that if it’s too cold for you to be outside, then it’s also too cold for your pets.

The weather agency also recommends that outdoor workers take regular breaks to warm up.