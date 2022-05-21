Parts of New Brunswick under severe thunderstorm watch Saturday night

Environment Canada is advising New Brunswickers in Edmundston and Madawaska County are to watch for the development of severe thunderstorms Saturday evening.

Due to strong storms developing over Maine and moving towards northwestern New Brunswick, Environment Canda says conditions may bring strong wind gusts, large hail, and heavy rain.

Officials say total rainfall could be more than 25 mm with maximum wind gusts of 80 kilometres an hour.

Residents are being reminded the heavy rainfall could lead to flash floods and water pooling on the roads.