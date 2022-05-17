Parts of northeastern Ontario under a frost warning

Environment Canada has issued a frost warning for several areas in the northeast following hot and dry conditions over the weekend.

Some damage may occur to crops in frost-prone areas the agency says in an advisory issued Tuesday morning.

"Nighttime temperatures are expected to fall to near zero degrees for many areas, and preventative measures may be needed to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees," the agency said.

Patchy frost is expected after midnight into early Wednesday morning for the following areas:

Elliot Lake - Ranger Lake

Blind River - Thessalon

Espanola - Killarney

Manitoulin Island

Greater Sudbury and vicinity

North Bay - Powassan - Mattawa

West Nipissing - French River

"Frost advisories are issued when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark during the growing season, leading to potential damage and destruction of plants and crops," the agency said.