Parts of northern Manitoba to be hit by blizzard conditions on Thursday
Parts of northern Manitoba will be hit by blizzard conditions on Thursday.
Environment Canada has issued a blizzard warning for Churchill and York, saying the areas will see falling snow and north winds of 60 gusting to 90 km/h. The weather agency notes the blizzard conditions will continue through the day and improve by Thursday night.
Environment Canada warns that travel in this area will be “hazardous” due to reduced visibility.
Those who have to travel are advised to let other people know their schedule and destination, and to carry an emergency kit and cellphone.
The weather agency is also reminding people to make sure their pets and outdoor animals have shelter.
Public Safety Canada encourages people to make an emergency plan and get an emergency kit that includes water, food, medicine, a first aid kit, and a flashlight.
-
ATVs reportedly used to ram entrance of Caledonia church for break inOPP are investigating a break and enter at a church that reportedly involved ATVs being used to ram through the entrances.
-
Calgary police seek missing man who recently suffered brain injuryThe Calgary Police Service has released a surveillance image of a man who is now missing after recently receiving treatment for a brain injury.
-
Stabbing in Chatham home results in chargesOne man is facing charges and another man was taken to hospital after a stabbing in Chatham.
-
Thousands sign petition for Surrey mayor to pay own legal expenses following mischief chargeThousands have signed a petition calling for the mayor of Surrey, B.C., to pay his own legal bills after he was charged with public mischief last week.
-
Ontario reports spike in COVID-19 cases with more than 2,400 new infectionsOntario is reporting more than 2,400 new COVID-19 cases for the first time in seven months.
-
OPP lay more charges against suspect accused of multiple break-ins, sexual assault in OrilliaOrillia OPP have laid more charges against a man accused of multiple break and enters, one of which involved a sexual assault of a woman in her home.
-
Local businesses see holiday shopping gear up after disappointing last seasonThis holiday season has allowed for a reprieve for local businesses that saw reduced shopping earlier in the pandemic.
-
Canada's Vaccine Injury Support program: 400 claims since launch, fewer than five approvedCanada's national vaccine injury compensation program has received 400 claims since the program first launched, with fewer than five being approved.
-
109 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Windsor-EssexThe Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 109 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths on Thursday.