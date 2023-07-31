Tornado warning ends for parts of southern Manitoba
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Supervising News Producer - Digital
Charles Lefebvre
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has ended a tornado warning for an area of southern Manitoba.
The warning was issued in the Municipality of Two Borders, which includes Melita, Coulter and Tilson, as well as in the Municipality of Brenda-Waskada, which includes Medora and Goodlands.
ECCC said it is tracking a severe thunderstorm near Waskada, between Coulter and Goodlands, which was potentially producing a tornado, and moving slowly south.
The area is now under a severe thunderstorm watch, along with other areas of central and Western Manitoba.
-
Two people rescued after float plane crash on Lake SimcoeEmergency crews are investigating after a float plane crashed on Lake Simcoe Monday evening.
-
Southern Alberta couple's retirement dreams destroyed by vandalsA southern Alberta couple's dreams are in shambles after vandals almost completely destroyed what was to be their retirement home.
-
Man stabbed multiple times in Campbell River: RCMPA 21-year-old man was stabbed multiple times in Campbell River Friday evening, police said.
-
These Canadians moved to Hollywood to write and act. Now they're on strikeCanadian actors and screenwriters who are part of historic dual labour strikes in Hollywood say they are fighting for the future of their industries -- on both sides of the border.
-
$32M mansion shatters Whistler real estate sales recordA home in an exclusive neighborhood overlooking Alta Lake has sold for $32,000,000, breaking Whistler’s real estate sale price record by nearly $10,000,000.
-
Plane collides with barrier before takeoff at YVRShortly before takeoff early Saturday morning, a twin-turboprop aircraft collided with a barrier at Vancouver International Airport, CTV News has learned.
-
Serious injuries reported following crash involving motorcyclePolice said a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle collided near Commissioners Road East and Sheffield Boulevard around 8 p.m.
-
Families left mourning after young, devoted fathers killed in Kananaskis plane crashThree devoted young men are among the six people who died in a plane crash in Kananaskis on Friday night.
-