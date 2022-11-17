This southern Ontario region is expected to get up to 60 cm of snow

Whiteout weather conditions are expected to blast through parts of southern Ontario with some areas getting up to 60 centimetres of snow this weekend.

As of 6:24 a.m., Environment Canada issued a snow squall watch for the Niagara region, saying up 60 centimetres of snow is expected to blanket the region.

Snow will start to fall tonight and will continue through to Sunday morning.

“Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve,” the weather advisory reads. “If you must travel, keep others informed of your schedule and destination and carry an emergency kit and mobile phone.”

Environment Canada says near zero visibility on the roads is possible due to the heavy, blowing snow, making road closures possible.

Just south of the border from Niagara Falls in Buffalo, New York, a “lake effect snow warning” is in effect. The National Weather Service says anywhere between 2 to 4 feet of snow is expected to fall, starting from 7 p.m. Thursday night through to Sunday afternoon.

“The heaviest snow is expected late this evening through Friday night when snowfall rates could exceed 3 inches per hour,” the warning reads.

Niagara isn’t the only region to see a dump of snow this weekend, as the federal weather agency issued snow squall watches for areas like Barrie, Collingwood, Midland, Burk’s Falls, Bruce Peninsula, Owen Sound, Kingston, Picton, Huntsville and Simcoe.

Currently, there aren’t any weather advisories issued for Toronto but some lighter snow might fall on the city.

Toronto has a 30 to 40 per cent chance of flurries starting Thursday through Sunday with temperatures dropping down to a low of -6 C on Sunday night.