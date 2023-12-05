Parts of southern Ontario could see up to 5 cm of snow Thursday

Toronto could see its first snow accumulation later this week.

According to Environment Canada, a trough will sweep across the province Wednesday into Thursday, bringing snow to parts of southern and northeastern Ontario.

Significant Weather Outlook for Thursday, Friday & Saturday��



▪️Thurs: 2-5 cm of snow for parts of S & NE ON.

▪️Fri: 10-15 cm of snow & a risk of freezing rain for far N ON.

▪️Sat: 5-10 cm of snow for Fort Severn & Peawanuck with gusty winds & blowing snow.#ONStorm #ONwx pic.twitter.com/RlLvOn3Cm8

Those areas could get two to five centimetres of snow, Environment Canada said.

It will be mainly cloudy on Wednesday with a high of 1 degree Celsius. Snow will begin to move just before midnight.

"We do get into a wave of a quick-moving system that will give us some periods of light snow, not heavy snow," CP24 Meteorologist Chris Potter said Tuesday. "It will only equate to maybe like dusting here in the downtown core and about a centimetre or two in areas to the north."

Potter added that the snow will taper to some scattered light flurries Thursday morning. The temperature in Toronto for Thursday will get to a high of 5 C.

Environment Canada is also closely monitoring a low-pressure system that could affect southern and parts of northeastern Ontario on Sunday.

�� A low pressure system will affect southern & parts of northeastern ON on Sunday!



��Possible low pressure tracks according to the European, Canadian and American weather models.



We will be watching �� this system closely.#ONStorm #ONwx pic.twitter.com/Qj84vo5Tc5

As of Tuesday, it will be cloudy on Sunday with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 6 C in these areas.

"We get into widespread periods of steady rainfall, which could be heavy at times late in the day," Potter said.

He added that Toronto could see snowfall early to mid-morning on Monday.

Earlier this week, Environment Canada's senior climatologist David Phillips told CTV News Toronto that while Ontario is not yet in the dead of winter, which he said is typically the end of January, December could serve as an "opening act" for what the winter might be like.