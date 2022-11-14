Parts of the region under snow squall warnings
Huron-Perth and Grey-Bruce are starting Monday morning off with snow squall warnings.
Local heavy flurries and snow squalls are expected to continue early Monday morning and taper off before early afternoon.
Environment Canada predicts anywhere from 15 to 30cm of snow and reduced visibility on the roads is expected.
In the London-Middlesex region, temperatures will hover around the freezing mark with the chance of flurries to start the week.
Monday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 6 this morning.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Low minus 4. Wind chill minus 8 this evening.
Tuesday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries in the morning. Periods of rain or snow beginning in the afternoon.
Wednesday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. High plus 4.
Thursday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 3.
Friday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High zero.
Saturday: Cloudy. High minus 3.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 1.
