Alliston's Honda plant is closing a production line for a week because of a shortage of parts.

A Honda Canada spokesperson says a global shortage of semiconductor microchips is impacting production at Honda plants throughout North America. "Honda plants in North America will be experiencing production issues over the next few weeks. Due to this situation, there will be no work available for HCM Line 1 associates during the week of January 25."

Honda says it's working to limit the impact of the situation and adjust production in North America "in order to maximize the supply of these critical parts and meet the needs of our customers."

Honda says workers will be paid during the shutdown.