Parts stripped from vehicles at business in Kitchener


Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener in 2015. (CTV News)

Regional police are investigating the stripping of parts from several vehicles at a business in south Kitchener.

A break and enter at a business near Wilson Avenue and Wabanaki Drive was first reported on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

Parts from several service vehicles were stolen.

Police believe the break-in and theft happened between Sept. 29 and Oct. 3.

The investigation is ongoing.

