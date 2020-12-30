A party host was arrested in Vancouver on Christmas Day for repeatedly breaking COVID-19 rules on gatherings.

Vancouver police said officers received 12 complaints about noise and parties at the 24-year-old's downtown apartment since September. He was issued two $2,300 tickets earlier this month.

But when a neighbour complained about another loud party on Dec. 18, Vancouver police worked to get a warrant.

"Our officers issued multiple warnings and issued tickets to this man over several weeks, asking him to stop hosting parties during the pandemic," said Sgt. Steve Addison in a news release.

"He made clear that he has no plans to stop, so our officers obtained an arrest warrant and he spent Christmas in jail."

The man's been charged under Section 99 of the public health order banning social gatherings of any size. People who live alone are allowed to host no more than two people from their core bubble.

While the man was released on Boxing Day, he's bound by several bail conditions and can be rearrested if he breaks them. Those conditions include following the public health order and answering his door if police knock.

"This should serve as a reminder to anyone who thinks it's still ok to ignore the public health order and put other people at risk," Addison said.

Since the public health order took effect, police in Vancouver have issued 21 tickets for social gatherings.