More than a hundred participants in a party in a bar on a popular Thai island, including 89 foreigners, received suspended jail terms and fines Thursday for breaking national coronavirus restrictions. North Preston, N.S. man, 20, dies after shooting Nova Scotia RCMP have confirmed a 20-year-old man from North Preston, N.S. has died following a shooting in the community early Wednesday morning, More flights in and out of B.C. added to COVID-19 exposure warning list Passengers who recently travelled in or out of B.C. are being warned that several more flights have been added to the province's COVID-19 exposure list. SIU clears officers who shot a northern Ontario man during home invasion Ontario's police watchdog has cleared two officers who shot and killed a man during a home invasion in Temiskaming Shores last April and details of the incident have been released.