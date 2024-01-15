Passenger arrested after alleged assault on Vancouver-bound flight

A passenger on a flight bound for the Vancouver airport over the weekend was arrested upon arrival for allegedly assaulting someone on board.

In a news release, Richmond RCMP said officers received a report of an "aggressive passenger" on a plane heading for Vancouver International Airport on Saturday afternoon.

The alleged victim was travelling with the arrested passenger, authorities said.

"Based on the individual's behaviours, airline staff determined they posed a potential safety risk to staff and passengers and (the individual was) restrained," Richmond RCMP said.

Officers boarded the flight after it landed and apprehended the passenger under Section 28 of the Mental Health Act, which allows authorities to bring people for immediate examination by a doctor or nurse.

The passenger was also placed in a spit hood for allegedly "biting and spitting on" the officers, according to the news release.