Passenger attempts to rob Halifax cab driver at gun point: police
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Digital Promotions Producer
Melanie Price
A man is in custody after Halifax police say he tried to rob a cab driver at gun point.
Just after 1 a.m. Thursday, police say they responded to an armed robbery in the area of Russell and Isleville Street in Halifax.
Police say a man produced a firearm and attempted to rob a cab driver, from whom he had received a ride.
The suspect was arrested a short time later. Police say the investigation is in its early stages.
-
CTV Atlantic announces new Chief Anchor of flagship program CTV NEWS AT 6As announced live during tonight’s CTV NEWS AT 5, Todd Battis, a veteran journalist with 30 years of broadcasting experience, has been named the next Chief Anchor for CTV News Atlantic. Battis will helm CTV Atlantic’s flagship program CTV NEWS AT 6, the most-watched newscast in the Maritimes, beginning Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.
-
Seniors giving back in the communityYou'll find John Gagnon in the woodworking shop at the Kerby Centre a lot this holiday season. He started making wooden snowmen in November, raising money to pay for supplies and tools in the shop.
-
'Be sensible': Canadians still planning to visit US, despite new travel advisoryA new travel advisory issued by the federal government telling Canadians to avoid non-essential travel has people on edge about making cross-border trips for shopping, tourism and visiting family members, but they still plan to go.
-
LCBO stores in London, Ont. region to provide rapid COVID-19 testsLCBO stores in London, Woodstock, Owen Sound and Sarnia are among those across the province that will offer free take-home rapid antigen tests.
-
If you're still wearing a single layer cloth mask 'ditch it,' head of Ontario's science table saysIf you are using a single-layer cloth mask to protect yourself from a new COVID-19 variant that is believed to be up to six times as infectious as Delta “ditch it, full stop.”
-
Ontarians scramble to get rapid antigen tests in provincial holiday test blitzOntarians took to malls and other pop-up sites Thursday in a scramble to secure free rapid antigen test kits after the provincial government launched its holiday testing blitz.
-
Police investigating break-in and robbery near WhitechurchOntario Provincial Police are investigating after a business was broken into and property was stolen just south of Whitechurch.
-
These Waterloo Region LCBO locations will have rapid COVID-19 testing kitsSeveral LCBO locations in Waterloo Region will be offering free take-home rapid COVID-19 test kits as part of a 'holiday testing blitz' in Ontario.
-
Sudbury woman, not knowing she was pregnant, gets Christmas surpriseA Greater Sudbury woman recounts her 'Christmas miracle' after being rushed to the hospital with what she thought was stomach pain.