iHeartRadio

Passenger attempts to rob Halifax cab driver at gun point: police

image.png

A man is in custody after Halifax police say he tried to rob a cab driver at gun point.

Just after 1 a.m. Thursday, police say they responded to an armed robbery in the area of Russell and Isleville Street in Halifax.

Police say a man produced a firearm and attempted to rob a cab driver, from whom he had received a ride.

The suspect was arrested a short time later. Police say the investigation is in its early stages.

12