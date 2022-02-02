Passenger ejected from vehicle in Sudbury crash on Hwy. 17 charged

It was a close call for a passenger who was ejected from a vehicle after it slid off Highway 17 in Lively and hit a rock-cut Tuesday.

Officers were called to the scene of the single-vehicle crash near the Regional Road 55 intersection around 7:10 p.m.

The passenger van was travelling east at the time of the crash, Ontario Provincial Police said.

"One passenger that was ejected from the vehicle was transported by Sudbury Paramedic Services to the local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries," OPP said.

"The eastbound lanes were closed for just under two hours."

No word on the cause of the crash, but OPP Const. Rob Lewis told CTV News in an email the road conditions at the time were wet and slushy.

The passenger was charged with failing to properly wear a seat belt and the driver was charged for failing to surrender licence, Lewis said.

No one else was injured in the crash, he added.

"Road fatalities are related to the lack of an occupant restraint and are highly preventable, so even one death in this category is one too many. A properly worn seat belt greatly increases your chances of surviving a motor vehicle collision," police said.

"The OPP would like to remind everyone to (please) drive safe, sober and distraction-free."