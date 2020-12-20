West Vancouver Police speak with a person outside the Horseshoe Bay ferry terminal after escorting him off the premises.

West Vancouver police say they were called to the Horseshoe Bay ferry terminal Saturday night to deal with person on the property who was refusing to wear a mask.

Const. Kevin Goodmurphy posted news of the event on social media at 8 p.m. from the BC Ferries terminal in West Vancouver.

“First call of the night took us to the Horseshoe Bay ferry terminal. Staff reported a belligerent man who was refusing to wear a mask,“ he wrote.

Under the ferry service’s COVID-19 rules, all passengers must wear masks when on board a ship or on the terminal’s common property.

“He was asked to leave the property and was escorted out. It’s not personal. It’s the rules,“ reads a second tweet in Goodmurphy’s Twitter thread.

