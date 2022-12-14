Passenger faces multiple charges after vehicle stopped for speeding

A Calgary man faces multiple charges after the vehicle he was riding in was caught for speeding.

On Dec. 8, around 4:20 p.m., a vehicle was spotted by a Strathmore RCMP officer speeding at approximately 148 km/h on Highway 22X near the intersection of Range Road 255.

The officer stopped the vehicle, which contained four people.

The driver was discovered to be bound by release conditions from an unrelated criminal matter, leading to a search of the vehicle.

One passenger was also bound by a release condition for a 24-hour-per-day curfew and a weapons prohibition.

The vehicle search yielded a number of things, including a counterfeit driver's licence with one passenger's photo on it, along with other identification that didn't belong to him, and a can of bear spray.

As a result the passenger was arrested. A follow-up search of his cell phone revealed photos of identification not belonging to him.

The passenger was transported to Strathmore while the other people in the vehicle were released on scene.

Sean Brooks, 36, of Calgary faces the following charges:

Two counts of possession of a forged document;

Four counts of failure to comply with a condition of a release order;

Three counts of failure to comply with a condition of a probation order;

Possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order;

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose;

Two counts of unlawful possession of a government document; and

Possession of a controlled substance.

Brooks was remanded into custody to appear at a later date. When he was arrested, Brooks was at large on a release order relating to 33 outstanding charges on seven related matters and two probation orders.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges may be filed.