Passenger killed in highway crash southwest of Edmonton

One man is dead after a two-vehicle crash southwest of Edmonton Monday night.

A semi truck and a vehicle collided on Highway 22 near Township Road 454 in Wetaskiwin County at 11:06 p.m.

The truck was southbound on Highway 22 and crashed with the vehicle that "failed to stop at the intersection," RCMP said.

The passenger of the vehicle, a 30-year-old man, died on scene.

The driver of the vehicle, a 46-year-old man, is in hospital in serious condition.

The driver of the semi, a 52-year-old man, was not injured in the crash.