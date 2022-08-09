Passenger killed, taxi driver injured in shooting in Surrey strip mall parking lot
One person is dead and a second is in hospital after someone opened fire on a taxi Tuesday afternoon in Surrey, Mounties say.
The shooting was reported in a parking lot on 108 Avenue shortly before 2:30 p.m.
Police were called to a strip mall, and arrived to find both occupants of the taxi had been shot.
A 30-year-old passenger, who has not been publicly identified, has died. The taxi driver was taken to hospital with injuries described as serious.
In a news release, officers with the Surrey RCMP said the deceased was known to them, and that they believe the shooting was likely targeted.
Because of the death, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called to work with Mounties on the case.
"This daytime shooting in a strip mall parking lot demonstrated a complete disregard for the safety of others and resulted in serious injuries to a taxi driver," Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn said in a statement.
Anyone with more information is asked to call IHIT or Crime Stoppers.
-
Fewer than 10 days left to register for municipal election, 3 councillors still unopposedThree incumbent Ottawa city councillors are just over a week away from another term at city hall, even though the election isn't for another two and a half months.
-
Makar, O'Connor take the Stanley Cup for a float on the BowIt's been to Niagara Falls, the Kentucky Derby, tossed off a balcony and guest starred on Howard Stern. It's even been to Innisfail. But Tuesday around 6 p.m., the Cup had a truly Calgarian experience when it floated down the Bow River.
-
'A win, win, win': Massive addition to proposed gondola plan pitched to councillorsIf Edmonton does go ahead with a new gondola over the North Saskatchewan River, a local businessman has a grand idea for what to surround it with on the southern edge of the valley.
-
Temping doctors, orphaned patients: Turmoil continues in B.C. healthcare systemPatients and doctors alike are feeling the effects of a turbulent healthcare system, where clinic closures have B.C.'s physicians weighing their options as their orphaned patients plead to be seen by a shrinking number of general practitioners.
-
Multiple arrests after police allegedly assaulted amid tent city removal in Downtown EastsideSeveral police officers were allegedly assaulted Tuesday in the Downtown Eastside, amid heightened tensions in the neighbourhood as crews were dismantling a tent city.
-
Stepping up to the plate: baseball community rallies around young player who suffered strokeThere was a remarkable show of support for a young ball player from the Halifax area who suffered a stroke during a game late last month.
-
Sudbury group paints rocks to spread inspirationNorthern Initiative for Social Action (NISA) is a non-profit organization run by and for people who have experienced mental health challenges and illness.
-
B.C. group calls for halt of pipeline construction to protect salmonConstruction of the Trans Mountain pipeline at B.C.'s Coquihalla River started last week and Kate Tairyan has been watching it closely, devastated by what she says it's doing to the salmon.
-
Calgary schools, businesses improve ventilation to stop COVID-19 spreadWhen COVID-19 restrictions lifted in Alberta, the owner of Kaffeeklatsch decided to find a way to improve ventilation.