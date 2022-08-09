Passenger killed, taxi driver injured in shooting in Surrey strip mall parking lot

One person is dead and a second is in hospital after someone opened fire on a taxi Tuesday afternoon in Surrey, Mounties say.

The shooting was reported in a parking lot on 108 Avenue shortly before 2:30 p.m.

Police were called to a strip mall, and arrived to find both occupants of the taxi had been shot.

A 30-year-old passenger, who has not been publicly identified, has died. The taxi driver was taken to hospital with injuries described as serious.

In a news release, officers with the Surrey RCMP said the deceased was known to them, and that they believe the shooting was likely targeted.

Because of the death, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called to work with Mounties on the case.

"This daytime shooting in a strip mall parking lot demonstrated a complete disregard for the safety of others and resulted in serious injuries to a taxi driver," Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn said in a statement.

Anyone with more information is asked to call IHIT or Crime Stoppers.