Passenger sent to hospital with serious injuries after crash on Manitoulin

A Whitefish Falls resident sustained life-altering injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Manitoulin Island on Monday night, police say.

The collision happened in the Town of Mindemoya at the intersection of highways 551 and 542 shortly around 6:30 p.m.

"Investigation determined a car was northbound on Highway 551 (Younge Street) and failed to stop for a stop sign and collided with a pickup truck that was eastbound on Highway 542," Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Tuesday morning.

A 51-year-old sitting in the rear passenger seat of the car was taken to the Sudbury hospital by paramedics with serious injuries.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and have not indicated if any charges are pending.