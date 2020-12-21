Part of Highway 3 in Haldimand County has been closed down after a crash between a pickup truck and tractor trailer resulted in serious injuries.

Emergency crews were called to the scene between Brooks and Windecker Roads in Cayuga around 11:15 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say the passenger of the pickup truck was taken to an out of town hospital with serious injuries, while the driver was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

The OPP investigation has determined the pickup truck was travelling in the westbound lane, crossed into the eastbound lane, and collided with the tractor trailer.

The tractor trailer was carrying a petroleum-based substance that leaked onto the road as a result of the collision, according to officials. The Ministry of the Environment has been notified.

As of Monday morning, police say Highway 3 is still closed for cleanup.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.