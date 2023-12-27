Passenger seriously injured after jumping from moving vehicle in Smiths Falls, Ont., police say

Police in Smiths Falls, Ont. say a person suffered serious injuries when they jumped out of a moving vehicle on Boxing Day.

Highway 15 was closed for several hours while Smiths Falls Police and Ontario Provincial Police investigated the incident Tuesday night.

In a post on Facebook, police said a passenger in a moving vehicle on Lombard Street (Hwy. 15) "suddenly jumped from the vehicle and sustained serious injuries as a result."

No other information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Smiths Falls Police at 613-283-0357, ext. 0.