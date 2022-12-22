Passenger told to find own flight after WestJet cancellation, leaving her stuck in Calgary

A WestJet passenger whose flight to Victoria was cancelled is now stranded at the Calgary airport after being told the airline won’t help to rebook her trip.

Kristin Robinson was supposed to fly home from Ottawa Wednesday night, but her connecting flight from Calgary was delayed and then cancelled. WestJet told her to book a hotel room for the night, which the airline said it would pay for.

Robinson was told she’d hear from the airline in a few hours with details about her new flight itinerary.

When she arrived at the Best Western Calgary City View North, the manager told her all of the rooms were booked. Fortunately for Robinson, the hotel had a no-show and she was able to get some rest for the night.

A few hours later, she received am email from WestJet telling her the company would refund her for the cancelled flight, but wouldn’t be assisting with finding her a new flight home. With limited travel options due to the inclement weather, Robinson doesn’t know where she’ll be on Dec. 25.

"I only have five days off of work so is it really worth it to wait around in a hotel in Calgary to maybe get home to Victoria, or should I just bite the bullet and try to get back to Ottawa?” Robinson said.

Robinson’s mother, Brenda Brophy, told CTV News she’s frustrated and disappointed in how the airline has dealt with the situation but acknowledged employees are doing their best. Brophy has already spent $1,400 on flights and a hotel for her daughter, which could take up to 30 days to be refunded.

“They're saying they will refund the whole thing but they can't do anything about the fact you’re now stuck in a nicole chan city you don't live in and can't get either back to where you live or out to your family for Christmas," Brophy told CTV News.

On its website, WestJet apologized to guests for the travel delays and cancellations but said there is very limited reaccommodation availability at this time of the year.

“Our teams on the ground, in the air and behind the scenes are working tirelessly to recover our operations, while trying to limit further disruption to important holiday travel plans,” COO Diederik Pen told CTV News in a statement.

Robinson is booked on three flights Friday but there’s no guarantee she’ll make it home to Victoria.

“My new address? YYC," she said.