Passenger traffic numbers continue to nosedive at Winnipeg airport

More than a year after the global COVID-19 pandemic was declared, the amount of passenger traffic at Winnipeg’s James Armstrong Richardson International Airport continues to see a decline, according to the Winnipeg Airports Authority (WAA).

The WAA released its first-quarter report for 2021 on Monday which shows the impact the pandemic has had on air travel.

For the first quarter of 2021, the airport reported an 88.7 per cent decline in the number of passengers moving through the airport compared to the same period in 2020.

The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11, 2020, and a day later Manitoba reported its first case of COVID-19.

During the first quarter of 2020, the federal government introduced new travel rules, which included only allowing planes to arrive at four airports in Canada; Winnipeg was not among the airports.

“This requirement removed Winnipeg’s last standing link to the U.S. — direct daily service to Minneapolis-St. Paul offered by Delta Air Lines,” the WAA wrote. “The provincial government also extended the provincial 14-day self-isolation requirement to anyone entering the province, further suppressing passenger traffic.”

As a result, the revenue for the first quarter of 2021 for the WAA was $10.9 million, down for $31.3 million the year before during the same quarter.

The WAA said it was required to secure a $100 million bond to help with airport operating costs due to the losses and “minimal” government aid for the airport, saying it was necessary to continue supporting the services that were being offered.

“The airport continues 24/7 operations in support of our community, including vaccine shipments, despite revenue losses due to travel restrictions,” said Barry Rempel, president and CEO of Winnipeg Airports Authority, in a statement.

“Our regional economy has benefited from an international airport for close to a century and having that connectivity suspended directly threatens our region’s economic and social recovery.”

The WAA said there were some bright spots this quarter, noting the amount of cargo landing at the airport was up 7.5 per cent compared to the same time last year.

The organization adds they’re looking ahead to when airlines will start returning to Winnipeg, noting Flair and Swoop are both planning to restore service to Winnipeg later in 2021.