Passenger vehicle involved in collision south of Matheson, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) from the South Porcupine detachment have closed Highway 11 south of Matheson, Ont. due to a collision involving a passenger vehicle and a commercial vehicle.

In a tweet published at 5:25 a.m. this morning, police confirmed the highway was closed in both directions but released few other details.

#SouthPorcOPP are currently at the scene of motor vehicle collision involving a commercial motor vehicle (CMV) and passenger vehicle on #Hwy11 just south of Matheson. The highway remains closed. ^ms pic.twitter.com/DJpdjxWKro

There have been no injuries reported and police have yet to confirm the type of passenger vehicle or commercial vehicle involved in the collision.



The official twitter account for the Ministry of Transportation later confirmed the closure is between Highway 101 and Highway 572 and a detour has been setup along these routes.

#Closure #Matheson #HWY11 both directions #HWY101 Junction - Watabeag Lake Road West Bowman Road East, all lanes closed due to collision. #ONHwys https://t.co/TIsYxaSZ38

A detour for commercial vehicles has been setup along Highway 101 and Highway 672.

The closure remains in place as of 11:10 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back often for updates.

