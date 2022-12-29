'Passengers have rights and they must be respected': Transport Ministry calls Sunwing flight situation 'unacceptable'

After storm conditions left thousands of passengers stranded in Mexico this week, the Ministry of Transportation says it will continue to “monitor the situation,” calling the situation some have been in over the holidays "unacceptable."

In an email statement sent to CTV News, a spokesperson said, “Transport Canada [is] in contact with airlines and airports to ensure they have what they need to keep passengers safe.”

They added that, “The safety of passengers and crews is our top priority.”

Sunwing Vacations Inc. issued widespread flight cancellations because of winter storms, leading to a chain reaction of displaced crews and airplanes. Other airlines experienced similar disruptions due to rough flying conditions, but Sunwing vacation destinations have left many travellers stuck abroad.

Additionally, many passengers have spoken out against a lack of communication from the airline as they wait for news of when they'll be able to get home.

In the email, the spokesperson also said that “the Sunwing Airlines situation is unacceptable, as Canadians rightly expect their airlines to keep them informed and to manage disruptions accordingly.”

“We expect all airlines to communicate with passengers and keep them informed of delays or cancellations.”

As of Sept. 8, new regulations are in effect under the Air Passenger Protection Regulations, the spokesperson said. These regulations apply to flights that are delayed or cancelled for reasons outside of the air carrier's control – including major weather events and unsafe flying conditions.

“Canadians can file a complaint with the Canadian Transportation Agency. Our government will continue to ensure that these rights are protected,” the email said.

“Transport Canada will continue to work with all airports to do everything in its power to ensure that Canadians can travel safely and securely during the holiday season. We encourage passengers to stay informed of the situation by following the latest airport communications as they resume normal operations. Canadians can be assured that we are doing everything we can to support them during this difficult time.”

The statement from the ministry comes days after federal Transport Minister Omar Alghabra addressed Via Rail for leaving passengers stranded overnight on stalled trains, following the recent winter storm.

"The current situation with @VIA_Rail is unacceptable and we are in contact with them to resolve all issues safely and efficiently," Alghabra said in a statement on Twitter Saturday. "The unprecedented weather has caused delays in our transportation system and the safety of passengers and crew is our top priority."