The Porcupine Health Unit is asking passengers aboard a recent Air Creebec flight to immediately self-isolate.

According to the health unit, the Air Creebec flight #871 was scheduled to depart Timmins on Mon. Dec. 28 at 9:11 a.m. for Moosonee, Fort Albany, Kashechewan and Peawnuck.

Officials say that all passengers on board are considered close contacts of a confirmed case of COVID-19 and are being asked to isolate immediately.

If you were on board, you are also being asked to contact Porcupine Health Unit officials at 1-800-461-1818.