Passerby finds human remains on P.E.I. beach; major crime unit investigating

Police on Prince Edward Island are investigating the discovery of human remains on a beach in Prince County.

A person was walking on West Point Beach when they found the remains. The RCMP was called to the scene around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday.

"Positive identification of the remains has not yet been completed. We will continue to share more information as it becomes available,” said RCMP Const. Gavin Moore, in a news release.

The RCMP Major Crime Unit is leading the investigating with help from the Coroner’s Office. An autopsy is set identify the remains and confirm a cause of death.