Passing motorist helps save several farm animals from Norfolk County barn fire

A Good Samaritan in Norfolk County helped save the lives of several farm animals following a large barn fire Monday.

Just after 8 p.m., a passing motorist noticed the blaze on Cockshutt Road between Concession 6 Townsend and McMichael Road, northeast of Simcoe, Ont.

The driver pulled into the driveway of the home and started blowing their horn to alert the residents.

A number of animals managed to safely get out of the barn with the help of everyone involved.

There were no reported injuries and a cause hasn't been determined.

A damage estimate has not been released either.