Passing motorist helps save several farm animals from Norfolk County barn fire
CTV News London Assignment Editor
Matt Thompson
A Good Samaritan in Norfolk County helped save the lives of several farm animals following a large barn fire Monday.
Just after 8 p.m., a passing motorist noticed the blaze on Cockshutt Road between Concession 6 Townsend and McMichael Road, northeast of Simcoe, Ont.
The driver pulled into the driveway of the home and started blowing their horn to alert the residents.
A number of animals managed to safely get out of the barn with the help of everyone involved.
There were no reported injuries and a cause hasn't been determined.
A damage estimate has not been released either.
