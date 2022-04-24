'Passionate about giving back': Calgarians take part in event to end homelessness

The participants of a fundraiser in Crescent Heights remembered the memory of a supporter of affordable housing initiatives on Sunday.

Suzanne West, a well-known philanthropist made it her mission to help vulnerable children and their families, began a fundraiser on her 45th birthday.

That day, she walked up the flight of stairs at McHugh Bluff 45 times, celebrating her accomplishment.

"Suzanne wanted others to feel that same sense of accomplishment," said her sister Kathy Crowell-Rwamuningi in a release.

"She was passionate about giving back. So, even though she's no longer here, her energy is felt on this day."

West died on March 6, 2018, after a battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Officials at the Inn from the Cold have since taken up where West left off, carrying on with her mission to help homeless Calgarians.

"We step up for families and children facing a housing crisis, providing them with the resources to find their footing through transitional times and continue their journey with confidence," said Heather Morley, the Inn from the Cold's executive director.

This year's goal for the fundraiser will be to raise $50,000, but officials say donors can always keep these individual fundraising goals in mind:

$250 – Pays for a week of healthy morning snacks for 10 children before they go to school;

$500 – Pays for healthy bagged lunches for 100 children; and

$1,000 – Covers the essential costs and access for a child to the Inn from the Cold's child and youth program.

Further details about the fundraiser and the Inn from the Cold's other initiatives can be found online.

Today is the day! Join us at McHugh Bluff stairs today, get a few sets in, enjoy some family fun time and help us end child and family homelessness in Calgary! https://t.co/s47QVv1lXS #stepstoendhomelessness pic.twitter.com/P6IQUUKd3m