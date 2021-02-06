North Bay police say the Passmore Avenue closure, between Lakeshore Drive and Whitney Avenue, continues as their investigation into possible “dangerous goods” at a residence has prompted an evacuation of the area that has now extended past 24-hours.



Police also advised members if the public to avoid the area due to a concern for safety.



"There's been information to our officers that there is possibly some dangerous goods but we don't know. That's why all of the specialisty units have been called to go in and check the building and secure it," said North Bay police Sgt. Aaron Northrup.



In a media release issued Sunday morning, the North Bay Police Service said that closure is still on-going and area residents had been evacuated from their homes. An official also confirmed police are expected to be in the area until late afternoon.

CTV News has also confirmed that one person is in custody and Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers were on-scene assisting with the investigation.



This is a developing story…Check back often for updates.





