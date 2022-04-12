Passport processing delays put Nova Scotia teen’s championship trip at risk

Dreya O’Farrill has participated in cheer for eight years and a chance to compete in the world championships has always been her goal.

Her team qualified for the Orlando, Fla., event that starts on April 20, but O'Farrill might not be able to go.

“I feel like I’d be letting my whole team down,” she says.

That's because she doesn't have a passport to enter the United States, as it expired during the pandemic.

The Nova Scotia teen's mother, Danielle Hanson-O’Farrill, started the renewal process back on Valentine's Day — assuming she was giving herself and Service Canada ample time to get the document.

“Because Friday and Monday are holidays, I have to have it Thursday. We leave first thing Tuesday morning,” she says.

She says she was on hold on the phone for hours on Tuesday.

“I am really, really nervous. I’ve been cut off before,” said Hansen-O’Farrill.

Connor Garrison is also trying to get a passport. He went to the Service Canada office in-person, arriving at 6 a.m. He was out the door seven hours later.

“Once I was in the room, it was really quick. But the line does not move quick at all,” said Garrison.

He was told his expedited paperwork will arrive in a week.

On Tuesday, Aidan Strickland, a spokesperson for the Office of the Minister of Immigration, said many passport offices have been experiencing lineups and longer wait-times for service.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the volume of passport applications was relatively low,” said Strickland. “With the easing of restrictions and the resumption of travel, Service Canada has experienced an increase in passport applications across the country.”

He said the government has created a “simplified renewal process,” where applicants don’t need to have a guarantor or provide their original documents, such as proof of citizenship or photo identification.

“They simply need two photos, two references, their completed form and the applicable fees,” he said.

“Canadians can now use the simplified process to renew an expired passport as long as it was issued within the last 15 years. The simplified process is also available to individuals who had their passport lost, stolen or damaged.”