Passports arrive in time for Ottawa family's surprise trip to Disney World this weekend

An Ottawa dad will be able to surprise his son with a trip of a lifetime to Disney World this weekend, after Service Canada delivered the family's new passports less than 48 hours before the trip.

"As of 3 p.m. today, we received our passports," a relieved Jesse Bourne told Newstalk 580 CFRA.

"We're definitely really excited to have it; we can finally start to feel excited for our trip."

Bourne has been planning the surprise trip to Orlando, Florida for his nine-year-old son Carson for months. The trip isn't just for Carson. Bourne's girlfriend Amber Rinfret is a nurse and this is the first vacation she's been able to get approved since the start of the pandemic.

But with the delays plaguing Canada's passport application system, the entire trip was in limbo. After applying for the passports nearly 16 weeks ago, Bourne, his girlfriend and Carson had not received the travel documents earlier this week and Saturday's departure was in Jeopardy.

Bourne contacted Service Canada a few weeks ago to follow up on his application filed on March 30, and was told they wouldn't get their passports on time if they went the traditional route. On Monday, Bourne was on hold with Service Canada for four-and-a-half-hours, and after finally getting through to speak with someone to discuss security questions, the line was disconnected after he was put on hold.

Bourne was in touch with MP Francis Drouin's office, who helped expedite the passport application to a local office.

On Thursday morning, two days before Bourne, Rinfret and Carson were set to depart Ottawa for their summer vacation, he received a call to pickup the passports.

"We're super excited. The lead up to a vacation is part of the excitement of everything that's going to happen on the vacation, and we couldn't really feel that with the stress we were feeling," Bourne told Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa Now with Kristy Cameron. "So now that we have them in hand we're starting to feel really excited about this."

Service Canada has introduced a triage system at certain offices prioritizing people who are travelling within 24 to 48 hours.

Bourne's advice for people waiting for a passport includes contacting your local MP if your vacation is fast approaching, or go straight to the local Service Canada office with the proper identification.

Now that he has his passports, Bourne will continue planning to surprise Carson Saturday morning with Mickey Mouse ears and news of his trip to Disney World.

"Good thing he doesn't listen to CFRA, so that was a good thing," Bourne said, joking about the media coverage. "We're definitely going to surprise him on Saturday morning."

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Michael Woods